Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Holds Red Sox to two runs
Ryu gave up two runs in seven innings against Boston on Sunday but did not factor into the decision. He allowed eight hits and one walk while striking out six.
In his first appearance after a splendid first half of the season that earned Ryu a starting nod in the All-Star Game, the South Korean lefty got off to a rough start against the Red Sox, allowing a pair of runs in the first inning. However, he settled in to blank Boston for the remainder of his outing, allowing only three hits and one walk after the first inning. In doing so, Ryu tossed his 15th quality start of the season, tied for second among all pitchers. He was in line for his 11th win until Pedro Baez gave up a pair of homers in the eighth inning to tie the score 4-4. Ryu continues to stake his claim as the front-runner for the NL Cy Young Award, posting a 1.78 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and league-leading 9.55 K/BB on the season. He'll head home to face the Marlins on Friday in his next scheduled start.
