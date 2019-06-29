Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Hot run halted Friday

Ryu (9-2) allowed seven runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out four over four innings, taking the loss in Friday's 13-9 loss to the Rockies.

He allowed more runs in this game than in his three previous starts combined. It's also the first time the 32-year-old has allowed more than three runs in a game this season. Ryu still has a sparkling 1.83 ERA and 0.90 WHIP through 103 innings this season, with a 94:7 K:BB. Coors Field is rarely a merciful park -- Ryu should have an easier go of things when he takes on the Diamondbacks at home Wednesday.