Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Hurt by homers in third loss
Ryu (12-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out five as the Dodgers were downed 4-3 by Atlanta.
Solo homers by Josh Donaldson and Adam Duvall in the sixth inning helped chase the southpaw from the game and stick him with his first loss since the All-Star break. Incredibly, it's only the second time all year Ryu has given up more than two earned runs, with the other such outing coming June 28 at Coors Field, and that was also the last time he served up a home run or failed to complete six innings. The 32-year-old will carry a 1.64 ERA and 126:18 K:BB through 148.1 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the Yankees.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Throws seven scoreless•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Activated ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Rejoining rotation Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Could return by Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Not expecting lengthy absence•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Out with neck soreness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...