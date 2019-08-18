Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Hurt by homers in third loss

Ryu (12-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out five as the Dodgers were downed 4-3 by Atlanta.

Solo homers by Josh Donaldson and Adam Duvall in the sixth inning helped chase the southpaw from the game and stick him with his first loss since the All-Star break. Incredibly, it's only the second time all year Ryu has given up more than two earned runs, with the other such outing coming June 28 at Coors Field, and that was also the last time he served up a home run or failed to complete six innings. The 32-year-old will carry a 1.64 ERA and 126:18 K:BB through 148.1 innings into his next start Friday, at home against the Yankees.