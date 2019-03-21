Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: In line to start Opening Day

Ryu is in line to start Opening Day Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

While Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) has been the Opening Day stalwart for several seasons, Ryu will draw the honor in his place. The veteran lefty has thrown 15 innings this spring, striking out 12 and walking none.

