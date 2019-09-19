Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Increasing bullpen work
Ryu threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Per Plunkett, the bullpen session was Ryu's third in the "past few weeks" -- a notable observation since Ryu has traditionally opted not to throw bullpens between starts. The change of routine is likely an effort to get the southpaw back on track after he surrendered 21 earned runs over 19 innings during a recent four-game stretch. Ryu was much better his last time out, holding the Mets scoreless over seven innings in a no-decision Saturday.
