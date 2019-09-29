Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: K's seven in seven scoreless
Ryu (14-5) tossed seven shutout innings while allowing five hits and zero walks with seven strikeouts to earn a victory against the Giants on Saturday.
What a fitting way to end a campaign that could result in Ryu winning the NL Cy Young Award. Dropping his ERA nine points Saturday, Ryu at least clinched the NL ERA title, and over his last 44 starts dating back to the beginning of 2018, Ryu owns a 2.21 ERA. Additionally, he set or tied career bests in wins, WHIP and strikeouts during 2019. Ryu ends this season 14-5 with a 2.32 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 163 strikeouts in 182.2 innings.
