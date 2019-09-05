Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Last 4.1 innings in no-decision

Ryu gave up three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five through 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Wednesday.

Ryu didn't give up a run until the fourth inning, but he gave up two runs in the frame and allowed three straight singles to chase him from the game in the fifth inning. The 32-year-old has not made it through six innings in his last four outings. Ryu is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.