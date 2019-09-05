Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Last 4.1 innings in no-decision
Ryu gave up three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five through 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Rockies on Wednesday.
Ryu didn't give up a run until the fourth inning, but he gave up two runs in the frame and allowed three straight singles to chase him from the game in the fifth inning. The 32-year-old has not made it through six innings in his last four outings. Ryu is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Not expected to have turn skipped•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Takes third straight loss•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: May miss turn in September•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Gives up three homers in loss•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Hurt by homers in third loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start