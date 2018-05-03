Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Leaves game with apparent injury

Ryu exited Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks with an apparent injury, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ryu was replaced by Pedro Baez with one out in the second inning. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear, but McCullough suggested it could be a lower-half injury, as Ryu attempted to stretch his left leg before exiting the game with the trainer. He hadn't allowed a run while striking out two prior to exiting.