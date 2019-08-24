Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: May miss turn in September

Ryu may have a September start skipped, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts indicated Saturday that the Dodgers are considering skipping Ryu's spot in the rotation sometime in September in order to mitigate possible fatigue. The 32-year-old has struggled in his last two starts, allowing 11 runs in 10 frames to increase his season ERA from 1.45 to 2.00. He has pitched 152.2 innings this season, a mark he has topped only once in his career -- as a rookie in 2013.

