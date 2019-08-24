Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: May miss turn in September
Ryu may have a September start skipped, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts indicated Saturday that the Dodgers are considering skipping Ryu's spot in the rotation sometime in September in order to mitigate possible fatigue. The 32-year-old has struggled in his last two starts, allowing 11 runs in 10 frames to increase his season ERA from 1.45 to 2.00. He has pitched 152.2 innings this season, a mark he has topped only once in his career -- as a rookie in 2013.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Gives up three homers in loss•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Hurt by homers in third loss•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Throws seven scoreless•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Activated ahead of Sunday's start•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Rejoining rotation Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Could return by Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...