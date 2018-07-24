Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Nearing rehab assignment

Ryu (groin) will begin a rehab assignment next week, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Ryu has been out since May 2 with a groin strain. Given the length of his absence, his rehab assignment could last for several outings, leaving him still a few weeks away from returning.

