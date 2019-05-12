Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Nearly no-hits Nationals

Ryu (5-1) struck out nine and allowed only one hit and one walk in eight innings to earn a win against Washington on Sunday.

With his mom in attendance on Mother's Day, Ryu held the Nationals hitless until Gerardo Parra laced a one-out ground rule double in the eighth. The talented lefty then retired the next two batters in order to extend his scoreless inning streak to 24 -- the longest active streak in the majors. Ryu has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season, with Sunday's gem lowering his ERA to 1.72 on the season. He also sports a 0.72 WHIP and a magnificent 54:3 K:BB ratio. He'll look to continue his dominance in his next start against Cincinnati on Sunday.