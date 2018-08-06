Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Next rehab outing coming at Double-A
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Ryu's (groin) next rehab start would come at Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday or Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Ryu will be slated to cover five innings or 75 pitches in the outing, which will be the second of his rehab assignment. After a three-month layoff due to the groin strain, Ryu returned to game action Aug. 2 for High-A Rancho Cucamonga, needing only 47 pitches to navigate four scoreless frames. If he approaches the projected workload in his next turn for Tulsa and performs reasonably well, Ryu may only require one additional rehab start beyond that before returning from the 60-day disabled list. Given the Dodgers' ample rotation depth, it's uncertain if Ryu will slot back into a starting role once activated, even though he posted a stellar 2.12 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB in 29.2 innings prior to hitting the shelf.
