Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Next start shifted to Tuesday

Ryu will now make his next start on Tuesday against the Athletics, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Ryu was originally slated to start Tuesday's game, with Alex Wood (illness) drawing the Wednesday start. Those plans changed Sunday when Wood was unable to throw his scheduled bullpen session due to his bout with food poisoning. Ryu's start will be moved up a day with Wood now taking the mound Wednesday.

