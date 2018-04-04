Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Next start uncertain

Ryu could start Saturday against the Giants, though the Dodgers' next few starters are up in the air, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

A Saturday start would keep Ryu on normal rest after he made his first start of the year Monday. There is some uncertainty surrounding the Dodgers' next few starts, though, as they have an off day Thursday followed by a rain-threatened game Friday. The tentative plan appears to be to leave Kenta Maeda in the bullpen for a few games, with Rich Hill starting Friday and Ryu starting Saturday. If Friday's game is cancelled, however, it will presumably be Ryu and not Hill who gets skipped, with Hill's start being bumped back to Saturday. If that's the case, Ryu could be in the bullpen for some time, as the Dodgers would play just four games in eight days from April 5 to 12.