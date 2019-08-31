Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Not expected to have turn skipped

Manager Dave Roberts suggested after Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks that Ryu wouldn't have his next turn through the rotation skipped, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports. "I see him making his next start. We're going to talk about it, but the plan is for him to make that start," Roberts said. "The last couple times, we've given him an extra day, so that's probably how we're going to go right now."

The All-Star opened the outing versus Arizona by retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced, but imploded thereafter, tying his season high with seven runs allowed before he was pulled midway through the fifth inning. After carrying a 1.45 ERA for the season through his first 22 outings, Ryu has now been charged with 18 runs allowed over his last three starts, surrendering five home runs over that stretch. Rather than giving Ryu some time off to guard against fatigue, Roberts has decided to maintain the Dodgers' six-man rotation, which will at least allow the southpaw to get an extra day of rest between starts. Ryu lines up to make his next turn Wednesday at home versus the Rockies.