Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Not expecting lengthy absence
Ryu (neck) doesn't believe he'll be on the 10-day injured list for long, and he doesn't expect to need a rehab start, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Ryu was placed on the shelf Friday due to neck soreness, but the issue isn't expected to keep him out for long. There's a chance he'll miss just one turn through the rotation, though a timetable for his return should become more clear in the coming days.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Out with neck soreness•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Fires six scoreless frames•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Delivers another impressive start•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Suppresses Marlins in win•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Holds Red Sox to two runs•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Shuts down Padres•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...