Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Not expecting lengthy absence

Ryu (neck) doesn't believe he'll be on the 10-day injured list for long, and he doesn't expect to need a rehab start, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Ryu was placed on the shelf Friday due to neck soreness, but the issue isn't expected to keep him out for long. There's a chance he'll miss just one turn through the rotation, though a timetable for his return should become more clear in the coming days.