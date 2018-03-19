Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Officially named to rotation
Ryu will slot in fifth in the Dodgers' rotation once Opening Day hits, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
This news shouldn't come as a big surprise after the club sent Walker Buehler -- the Dodgers' top pitching prospect and biggest risk to Ryu's rotation spot -- to the minors earlier this week. That said, the veteran southpaw won't have a very long leash with the youngster knocking on the door behind him. The 30-year-old bounced back from a shoulder injury in 2017, posting a usable 3.77 ERA with an 8.2 K/9 across 126.2 innings. Ryu's propensity to serve up homers (1.6 HR/9) is what held him back from the strong results we saw in his first two seasons in the majors. He is a perfectly fine option in deeper formats and could also help some standard league owners as a final arm in their rotations.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Working on curveball in spring debut•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Will pitch Monday•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Scratched with illness•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Omitted from NLDS roster•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Takes loss in two-inning start against Rockies•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Will start Friday•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...