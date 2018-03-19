Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Officially named to rotation

Ryu will slot in fifth in the Dodgers' rotation once Opening Day hits, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

This news shouldn't come as a big surprise after the club sent Walker Buehler -- the Dodgers' top pitching prospect and biggest risk to Ryu's rotation spot -- to the minors earlier this week. That said, the veteran southpaw won't have a very long leash with the youngster knocking on the door behind him. The 30-year-old bounced back from a shoulder injury in 2017, posting a usable 3.77 ERA with an 8.2 K/9 across 126.2 innings. Ryu's propensity to serve up homers (1.6 HR/9) is what held him back from the strong results we saw in his first two seasons in the majors. He is a perfectly fine option in deeper formats and could also help some standard league owners as a final arm in their rotations.