Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Omitted from NLDS roster
Ryu was left off of the Dodgers' NLDS roster, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Dodgers selected Alex Wood as their NLDS Game 4 starter and ultimately decided to withhold Ryu from the 25-man roster after he reportedly stated that he wasn't comfortable pitching out of the bullpen. If the Dodgers reach the NLCS, Ryu would have an outside chance at being added to the roster prior to that series.
