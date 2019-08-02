Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Out with neck soreness
Ryu was placed on the 10-day injured list with neck soreness Friday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The severity of the issue is not yet clear. He certainly hasn't pitched like an injured pitcher of late, allowing just two earned runs over his last five starts combined. The move may be simply about limiting Ryu's innings down the stretch with the Dodgers holding a 16-game lead in the NL West.
