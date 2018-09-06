Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Peppered by Mets in loss

Ryu (4-2) took the loss Wednesday, giving up five runs (three earned) on 11 hits over six innings while striking out eight as the Dodgers fell 7-3 to the Mets.

Only two of those 11 hits went for extra bases -- both doubles -- and Ryu could have had a much better result with a bit more BABIP luck. It was still the southpaw's third quality start in five outings since returning to the rotation, and he'll carry a 2.47 ERA into his next start Tuesday in Cincinnati.