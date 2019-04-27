Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Picks up third win

Ryu (3-1) allowed two runs on eight hits while striking out 10 over seven innings in a win over the Pirates on Friday night. He did not issue a walk.

Ryu was outstanding in this one, getting 16 called strikes and a whopping 19 swinging strikes on 105 pitches. Many were frustrated when Ryu landed on the IL after his April 8 outing, thinking "here we go again" with the lefty, but Ryu turned the page on the groin issue in a hurry and has gone 12.2 innings with four earned runs allowed and a 19:1 K:BB in two starts since his activation. The home runs are piling up (nine in 27.1 innings), but because he's been so stingy with the walks, the long ball hasn't really hurt Ryu to this point. He should be locked into active lineups for next week's outing in San Francisco.