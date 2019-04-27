Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Picks up third win
Ryu (3-1) allowed two runs on eight hits while striking out 10 over seven innings in a win over the Pirates on Friday night. He did not issue a walk.
Ryu was outstanding in this one, getting 16 called strikes and a whopping 19 swinging strikes on 105 pitches. Many were frustrated when Ryu landed on the IL after his April 8 outing, thinking "here we go again" with the lefty, but Ryu turned the page on the groin issue in a hurry and has gone 12.2 innings with four earned runs allowed and a 19:1 K:BB in two starts since his activation. The home runs are piling up (nine in 27.1 innings), but because he's been so stingy with the walks, the long ball hasn't really hurt Ryu to this point. He should be locked into active lineups for next week's outing in San Francisco.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Takes first loss vs. Milwaukee•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Back from IL•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Set to rejoin rotation over weekend•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Role for weekend series uncertain•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Set to rejoin rotation•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Slated for side session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...