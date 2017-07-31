Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Pitches well in no-decision

Ryu gave up no runs on five hits in a no-decision Sunday against the Giants. He struck out seven and walked one.

The game was scoreless until after he departed, spoiling a valiant effort by the 30-year-old. Ryu hasn't factored into a decision in four straight starts, a span that's featured 23 strikeouts, seven walks and only six earned runs, so his 3-6 record on the year is a little misleading. He'll next toe the rubber Saturday against the Mets.

