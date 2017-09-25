Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Plays catch Monday
Ryu (forearm) experienced reduced swelling and played catch Monday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Ryu suffered a bruise after he was struck by a line drive Saturday. He will complete a bullpen session later in the week, at which point his availability for Friday's start against the Rockies will be determined. Ideally, the Dodgers can get him in one more game before the postseason begins.
