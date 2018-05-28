Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Plays long toss

Ryu (groin) played long toss Monday for the first time since landing on the disabled list, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

He also threw on flat ground to a crouched catcher. While it's an encouraging step for Ryu, who has been on the shelf since May 3 with a strained groin, he's still likely to be sidelined until after the All-Star break.