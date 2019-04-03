Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Posts strong outing versus Giants
Ryu (2-0) earned a victory against the Giants, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out five and walking none across seven innings Tuesday.
The only two runs Ryu yielded came on a homer from Madison Bumgarner in the sixth. Because of two double plays, Ryu faced the minimal in six of the seven innings he pitched. The 32-year-old has been sharp to open the season, going 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 13 strikeouts in his first two outings.
