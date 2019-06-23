Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Quality start streak at 11
Ryu didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Rockies, giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.
The southpaw delivered his 11th straight quality start, throwing 70 of 107 pitches for strikes, but checked out of the game with the score tied 3-3. Ryu has a stellar 7-0 record, 0.81 ERA and 67:4 K:BB through 78.2 innings over the course of that streak, but it could be jeopardy when he takes the mound Thursday at Coors Field in a rematch with the Rockies.
