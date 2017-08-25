Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Quiets Pirates for fifth win

Ryu (5-6) gave up one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two over six innings in a winning effort against the Pirates on Thursday.

The two strikeouts tied his season low, but Ryu was able to keep the ball on the ground and avoid any real trouble outside of the second inning. He allowed just three baserunners over his final four frames, with one reaching on an infield single. Ryu has now allowed three runs or fewer in nine consecutive appearances, bringing his ERA and WHIP down to 3.34 and 1.29, respectively. Next up, a road start against Arizona.