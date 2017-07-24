Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Reinstated ahead of Monday's start
Ryu (foot) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and is starting Monday's game against the Twins, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
As anticipated, Ryu will make a return from injury Monday, which is just in time for the Dodgers given that the corresponding move is Clayton Kershaw (back) replacing him on the DL. Ryu will face off with Minnesota starter Bartolo Colon in the series opener.
