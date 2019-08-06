Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Rejoining rotation Sunday
Ryu (neck) will be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts said over the weekend Ryu could return as early as Sunday, and that is indeed when he will come off the IL. The 32-year-old landed on the shelf with neck soreness but will rejoin the rotation after the 10-day minimum. The injury wasn't apparent during his last start as he allowed only three hits over six scoreless frames.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Could return by Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Not expecting lengthy absence•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Out with neck soreness•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Fires six scoreless frames•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Delivers another impressive start•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Suppresses Marlins in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...