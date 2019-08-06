Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Rejoining rotation Sunday

Ryu (neck) will be activated off the 10-day injured list to start Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said over the weekend Ryu could return as early as Sunday, and that is indeed when he will come off the IL. The 32-year-old landed on the shelf with neck soreness but will rejoin the rotation after the 10-day minimum. The injury wasn't apparent during his last start as he allowed only three hits over six scoreless frames.