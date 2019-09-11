Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Return date undetermined
Ryu threw a bullpen session Tuesday but the date of his next start has yet to be determined, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Ryu last pitched Sept. 4, giving up three runs in 4.1 innings. The Dodgers elected to skip his subsequent start in order to allow the southpaw time to rest in response to a recent rough stretch in which he has surrendered 21 runs over his last 19 frames. Though Ryu was expected to make his next scheduled start, manager Dave Roberts indicated Tuesday that the date of his return to the rotation is "not certain yet." The Dodgers have already wrapped up the National League West, so they have the luxury of giving the 32-year-old additional time off if warranted.
