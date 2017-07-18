Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Returning to rotation Monday or Tuesday

Ryu (foot) is scheduled to throw a sim game Wednesday and return to the rotation early next week, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

No official word has come forth as to which day Ryu will start, but it seems likely that he'll either pitch Monday or Tuesday's contest. The Dodgers also plan to go with a six-man rotation once he's activated, so he seems likely to hang onto a rotation spot with plenty of rest once he returns to regular action.

