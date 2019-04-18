Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Role for weekend series uncertain

Though Ryu (groin) appears ready to return from the 10-day injured list, he's uncertain to enter the rotation during the Dodgers' four-game series with the Brewers that begins Thursday. The Dodgers currently list Julio Urias, Ross Stripling, Clayton Kershaw and Kenta Maeda as their probable starters for the series.

After Ryu completed a 40-pitch side session Monday without incident, manager Dave Roberts declared the lefty ready to return from the IL and said he would replace Julio Urias as the team's fifth starter once formally activated. Urias has already been confirmed to make one final start Thursday before he heads to the bullpen, and it's not a given that the Dodgers will push back any of their other rotation members over the weekend to facilitate the addition of Ryu. Since Stripling, Kershaw and Maeda are all coming off strong outings, Roberts may be motivated to keep all three on their normal schedules. If that's the case, Ryu would likely be available only as a reliever if he's activated this weekend before he presumably rejoins the rotation during the three-game series with the Cubs that begins April 23. Expect the Dodgers to provide more clarity about their rotation plans following Thursday's contest.