Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Rusty in first start off DL

Ryu allowed two runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts over five innings in Monday's no-decision against the Twins.

Ryu struggled with command problems in his first appearance since June 28, walking more than two batters for just the third time in 14 starts. The powerful Los Angeles offense unsurprisingly had him in line for a win with a 3-2 lead after five innings, but the bullpen quickly dashed those hopes by allowing a run in the sixth. Ryu should be sharper in his next start Saturday against a Giants team that ranks 26th with a meager .678 OPS facing lefties.