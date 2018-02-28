Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Scratched with illness

Ryu was scratched from Wednesday's spring start due to an illness, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

There appears to be some sort of virus working its way through the Dodgers' clubhouse, with Ryu becoming the latest victim. In his place, Wilmer Font will draw the start. Expect Ryu to be back out on the mound in a couple days.

