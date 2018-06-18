Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Set for bullpen

Ryu (groin) will throw a bullpen session in the next few days, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Ryu suffered a minor setback during his bullpen session over the weekend, but it's not expected to affect his throwing program. The southpaw is on the 60-day DL and isn't eligible to return until early July.

