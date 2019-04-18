Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Set to rejoin rotation over weekend
Ryu (groin) will start Saturday against the Brewers, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Ryu, who has been on the shelf since April 9 with a groin injury, has been cleared to rejoin the rotation after completing a 40-pitch side session with no issues Monday. His return will push Julio Urias to the bullpen, while it will also allow the Dodgers to afford the rest of their rotation an extra day of rest. Prior to landing on the shelf, Ryu compiled a 3.07 ERA, 0.89 WHIp and 14:1 K:BB in 14.1 innings (three starts).
