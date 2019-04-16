Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Set to rejoin rotation

Ryu (groin) is ready to rejoin the starting rotation and could pitch during this weekend's four-game series at Milwaukee, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ryu completed a 40-pitch bullpen session Monday and won't require any minor-league rehab appearances as he is apparently good to go. Julio Urias was confirmed to start Thursday's series opener before being moved to the bullpen, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, so Ryu could slot in for any of the remaining three games.