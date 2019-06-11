Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Sharp again in no-decision

Ryu didn't factor into the decision against the Angels on Monday, giving up one earned run on seven hits over six innings, striking out six and walking none in a 5-3 defeat for the Dodgers.

He didn't get his 10th win, but Ryu nonetheless continued his Cy Young-caliber start to the season, as he's now sporting a 1.36 ERA and a 0.80 WHIP to go along with a ridiculous 77:5 K:BB through 86 innings. Remarkably, the 32-year-old still hasn't given up more than two earned in a start all season, a streak he'll look to continue when he takes on the Cubs in a home matchup in his next start on Sunday.