Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Shuts down Padres
Ryu (10-2) picked up the win Thursday after holding the Padres scoreless over six innings. He struck out five while allowing three hits and three walks.
Ryu bounced back from a rough outing at hitter-friendly Coors Field by shutting out the Padres to improve his record at Dodger Stadium to 7-0. The 32-year-old issued three free passes, matching as many as his last seven starts, but prevented them from causing any damage. Ryu has been dominant for the Dodgers this season, posting a 1.73 ERA, 0.91 and 99:10 K:BB. He'll take the mound next as the National League starter in this year's All-Star Game.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Starting All-Star Game•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Hot run halted Friday•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Quality start streak at 11•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Start bumped to Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Delivers another dominant outing•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Sharp again in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...