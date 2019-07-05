Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Shuts down Padres

Ryu (10-2) picked up the win Thursday after holding the Padres scoreless over six innings. He struck out five while allowing three hits and three walks.

Ryu bounced back from a rough outing at hitter-friendly Coors Field by shutting out the Padres to improve his record at Dodger Stadium to 7-0. The 32-year-old issued three free passes, matching as many as his last seven starts, but prevented them from causing any damage. Ryu has been dominant for the Dodgers this season, posting a 1.73 ERA, 0.91 and 99:10 K:BB. He'll take the mound next as the National League starter in this year's All-Star Game.