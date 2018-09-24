Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Six shutout innings

Ryu (6-3) allowed four hits and no walks while striking out eight across six scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Padres.

Ryu allowed only two runners to reach scoring position on the way to turning in his second consecutive scoreless effort. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in any of his 14 appearances this season, helping him to a 2.00 ERA. Not only has Ryu provided solid ratio stats all season, but he has raised his K/9 to 10.1, nearly two strikeouts better than his previous career-best.