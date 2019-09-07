Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Skipping next start
Ryu's next turn in the rotation will be skipped, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
The Dodgers have little reason to overwork Ryu down the stretch due to their 18-game division lead. The 161.2 innings he's thrown thus far this season are the most he's thrown since 2013 and are already nearly double his total from last season. He's expected to start three more times before the regular season ends. It's not yet clear who will make a spot start in his place.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Last 4.1 innings in no-decision•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Not expected to have turn skipped•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Takes third straight loss•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: May miss turn in September•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Gives up three homers in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...