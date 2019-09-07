Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Skipping next start

Ryu's next turn in the rotation will be skipped, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

The Dodgers have little reason to overwork Ryu down the stretch due to their 18-game division lead. The 161.2 innings he's thrown thus far this season are the most he's thrown since 2013 and are already nearly double his total from last season. He's expected to start three more times before the regular season ends. It's not yet clear who will make a spot start in his place.