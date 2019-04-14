Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Slated for side session
Manager Dave Roberts said Ryu (groin) would throw an "aggressive" bullpen session Monday consisting of about 40 pitches, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ryu didn't experience any renewed discomfort with his strained left groin after he resumed throwing off flat ground a few days ago, so he'll take the next step forward in his recovery by getting on the mound. Given that he's only been sidelined since April 8 with the injury, it's possible that he won't need a rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day injured list if his bullpen session goes well. Whenever he gets activated, Ryu will likely bump Julio Urias out of the rotation.
