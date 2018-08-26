Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Slated to start Sunday
Ryu will start Sunday against the Padres, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Ryu was originally scheduled to start Tuesday against the Rangers, but he'll get the ball for Sunday's series finale after Alex Wood's start was pushed back. The southpaw, who owns an impressive 2.27 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 10.4 K/9 over eight starts (39.2 innings) this season, will now take the mound on regular rest.
