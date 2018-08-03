Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Solid first rehab outing
Ryu (groin) threw 47 pitches over four scoreless innings during his rehab start with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Ryu looked solid, recording four strikeouts while allowing only two hits during his first game since tearing his left groin in early May. The 31-year-old will likely require a few more rehab starts to rebuild his stamina and could be looking at a return in late August or early September.
