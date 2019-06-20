Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Start bumped to Saturday
Ryu is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Rockies, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.
Ryu originally lined up to start Friday's series opener, but the Dodgers have decided to push everyone in the rotation back one game to provide an extra day of rest since the team's next off day isn't until July 1. The 32-year-old is enjoying a career year with a 1.26 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 85:5 K:BB over 93 innings.
