Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Start moved to Sunday

Ryu's next start has been moved to Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ryu was in line to pitch against the Rockies on Saturday, but he will instead be on the mound for the finale of the series Sunday. The switch means that Ryu will be pitching on seven days' rest and also sets him up to start Game 3 in the NLDS behind Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler.