Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Start pushed up to Friday

Ryu will toe the rubber versus Arizona on Friday after the Dodgers elected to move Clayton Kershaw back an extra day, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Kershaw will now take the mound Saturday and lines up to face Colorado next week. Instead of facing the Rockies himself, Ryu will now take on the Mets next Wednesday following this upcoming start against the Diamondbacks. Across nine starts this year, Ryu has logged a 2.18 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with a 54:12 K:BB in 45.1 innings.