Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Start pushed up to Friday
Ryu will toe the rubber versus Arizona on Friday after the Dodgers elected to move Clayton Kershaw back an extra day, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Kershaw will now take the mound Saturday and lines up to face Colorado next week. Instead of facing the Rockies himself, Ryu will now take on the Mets next Wednesday following this upcoming start against the Diamondbacks. Across nine starts this year, Ryu has logged a 2.18 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with a 54:12 K:BB in 45.1 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....