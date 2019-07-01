Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Starting All-Star Game
Ryu has been announced as the starting pitcher for the National League in the All-Star Game, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Time reports.
Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts will be managing the National League squad, and he's named one of his own as the starter of the Midsummer Classic. Ryu has been stellar on the hill this season for the Dodgers, posting a 1.83 ERA and 0.90 WHIP with a 94:7 K:BB over 103 innings.
