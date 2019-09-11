Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Starting Saturday against Mets

Ryu will start Saturday's game against the Mets, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

He has convinced manager Dave Roberts that his recent struggles are more about mechanics than fatigue, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Ryu has a 9.95 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in 19 innings over his last four starts.

