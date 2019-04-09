Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Strains left groin muscle

Ryu's early exit from Monday's game against the Cardinals was due to a strained left groin muscle, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ryu was pulled from Monday's game in the second inning with what turned out to be a strain to same groin that forced him out of action for three months after he tore it last season. It remains to be seen if he requires a trip to the injured list, but it could be in the cards for the left-hander.